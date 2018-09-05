Sharjah Police adoptes Saturday an official working day at Sharjah Driving Institute

  • Wednesday 05, September 2018 in 4:32 PM
Sharjah24: Based on its keenness to develop the level of services provided to the public and the delight of dealers, and to achieve the strategic objective of the Ministry of Interior aimed at enhancing customer satisfaction with the services provided, Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department of Sharjah Police adopted Saturday, every week, a regular working day for the Sharjah Driving Institute, providing all services related to inspecting the driver's license, whether in principle or within the city, to start from 8-9-2018.
Colonel Ali Bu Alzoud, Director of Vehicles and Drivers Licensing Department, said: "Through this service, we aim to delight the dealers with the management by facilitating the services provided to the public and the comfort of the customers, and it is an opportunity for individuals who can not access the service during the rest of the week due to their working conditions.