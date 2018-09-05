Hana Al Suwaidi: We seek to develop the regional situation of Wetlands

Sharjah24: Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) confirmed in an exclusive statement for “Sharjah24” that Developing a Strategy for Monitoring Wetlands and Waterfowl for UAE and the Emirate of Sharjah as it focuses on wetlands as a very important issue.
Al Suwaidi added that Sharjah has owns 3 nature reserves for the wetlands, the Sir Bu Nair Reserve, Wasit Wetlands Reserve and Alqurm Wa Lehhfaiiah.
 
Hana Saif Al Suwaidi pointed out that the EPAA in Sharjah is seeking to develop a strategy for monitoring Waterfowl and wetlands management, as well as evaluating them both in the UAE and across GCC countries, the development of appropriate rehabilitation plans and solutions will be highlighted, with the participation of more than 20 government representatives and partners of the two organisations in the region, representatives of international treaties, environmental organizations, and regional initiatives.