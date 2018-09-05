Sharjah Ruler receives new AUS faculty

His Highness’ words came while receiving, Wednesday, the new faculty members who joined the university, at His Highness’ office at the main building of the university, in the presence of Dr. Björn Kjerfve, Chancellor of AUS, members of the Board of Trustees, deputies and members of the administrative and teaching bodies.

Welcoming the new faculty members, His Highness wished them success pointing to AUS efforts and its unremitting endeavour to upgrade and promote its programmes and offer all needed means to scientific and educational bodies to ensure worthwhile teaching –learning process.

His Highness pointed to the unlimited attention to the stability of the university professor and provide all the elements for him to complete his work, His Highness revealed work on an integrated program aimed at adapting all corridors in the university, in order to overcome the problem of the weather in the summer.

His Highness addressed the professors, stressing that they are a major part of the educational process, and the success of the university depends on them as teachers in the first place.

Concluding his speech,His Highness pointed out that the university administration looks forward to working with its professors towards further development and progress, added that the doors are open to all participants from the professors who contribute to the development of the university, where work is being done to solve all the small problems that do not affect the great advantages provided by the university to ensure the success of its educational mission.

At the end of the reception, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, President of the AUS, hosted a luncheon attended by university faculty members and officials.