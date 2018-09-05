SCPN celebrates the new academic year with Al Wadi School

And the visit comes as a part of the network’s interest in the field of education, which is consider as an integral part of its objectives of providing various means of protecting students under the age of 18, care of them and secure a safe and vital school environment, through the launch of several pioneering initiatives in this field. Where the network distributed in-kind gifts to 220 students in the school and all the faculty members, in addition to the network’s participation with the faculty member in the students reception.

Aisha Abdullah, Director of Sharjah Childhood Protection Network praised the great response shown by the management of Al Wadi School, to be an effective part of the first day of school year to welcome students. Moreover, to encourage them and create the appropriate atmosphere to welcome them in an ideal way, pointing to the great role played by the guardian and the family in support of the goals and initiatives of education, and contribute to the composition and refinement of students personality, to qualify them to rely on themselves and increase their confidence in themselves.

She added, “The visit organised by the network for Al Wadi School came within the initiative of (Hello My school) in order to achieve the network future goals, through the distribution of gifts and celebrate the students in a civilized way. Pointing out that the network seeks through its visits to schools and field visits that done to enhance cooperation between them and other institutions, aims to change the stereotype of encouraging students to study and create a festive atmosphere that makes them love schools and teaching staff and breaks the fear barrier that may be between students and teachers.

From her side, said, Maryam saif alghafly, Director of Al Wadi Primary School “We offer our thanks to Sharjah Childhood Protection Network, which initiated to be one of the first departments that share our joy with the reception of students and the new school year, where the organization of the visit comes as a part the school keenness to create a school environment that suits the needs of the learners and to implement “ Hello My School” initiative, which the Ministry of Education is keen to implement in each new academic year, to prepare and motivate students and encourage them to receive the new academic year.