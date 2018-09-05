SPSA organises “Prevention and Safety with Salama and Hamoud” workshops

Nada Al Suwaidi, the Director of the Government Communications Department at the Prevention and Safety Authority, said that “Salama and Hamoud” characters help engrave preventive values in children’s mind, and encourage them to learn in a funny way. However, Salama represents a positive personality that complies with safety and security rules. Where Hamoud represents a negative personality who does not respect these rules.

Al Suwaidi added that the two characters had been developed through the year and received by different segments of the society of a various ages.

Moreover, Sharjah Prevention and Safety Authority is keen to work and cooperate with all government agencies to launch awareness initiatives to achieve its goal in enhancing the children’s safety.