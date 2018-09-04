‘Munshid’ gears up for its 11th edition, accepts applications

"Sharjah Junior Munshid" is touring six Arab Countries: Algeria, Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Morocco in addition to the headquarter of the programme in Sharjah, to test applicants who can also apply via the programmes’ website www.munshid.smc.ae.

The programme unveiled that performing tests will be conducted from 14 to 30 September.

The new edition will feature a special programme titled "Diaries of Sharjah Junior Munshid", which will highlight the life of the singers, as well as the scenes of preparations and rehearsals, with a weekly episode from 12 November to 17 December.

Salem Al Ghaithi, Director of Sharjah TV, said that the 11th edition of Munshid is launching a new phase as an integrated project initiated by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, since 2006. The programme has succeeded throughout its previous editions to be a model for purposeful art, conveying valuable cultural messages that serve Arab culture and adds new dimensions to its long journey.