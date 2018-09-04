Al Zubarah suburb council welcomes residents at its new headquarters

Al Zubarah suburb council is the first council to be completed and handed over to the Eastern Province and the fifth in the Emirate of Sharjah after His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, issued an Emiri decree to form Al Zubarah Suburb Council in Khorfakkan.

The new building provides an effective link between the district council and the people to hold various events, programs and meetings, as well as hosting weddings and celebrations for different people and play a community role to enhance their communication with each other.

Mohammed al Ghawi al Naqbi, Director of Al Zubarah District Council, stressed that the building will be a focal point for enhancing communication and hosting various events and initiatives.