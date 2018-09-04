SEC highlights UAE’s achievements in space and astronomy

Following the ratification of the minutes of the previous session, the Council reviewed a number of issues on its agenda concerning the Emirate's various affairs.

During the meeting, the Council congratulated the UAE’s winning of the International Astronomical Union, IAU, as an active member of the second category represented by the Sharjah Centre for Space and Astronomy, at the General Assembly of the International Astronomical Union. The Council also stressed that this new global achievement enhances the constant efforts of the Emirate of Sharjah in supporting the scientific and academic advancement of the astronomy and space science.

The Council further congratulated the United Arab Emirates and the Islamic and Arab World for the achievement of the selection of the UAE’s first two Emirati astronauts, Hazza Ali Abdan Al Mansouri and Sultan Saif Hamad Al Neyadi, who have been tested for the UAE Astronaut Programme, which aims to qualify and prepare Emirati astronauts for scientific missions in outer space.

The Council reviewed the health insurance scheme for the employees of the Government of Sharjah. His Excellency Abdulla Ali Al Mahyan, Chairman of Sharjah Health Authority, briefed the attendees on the health insurance scheme’s main objectives.

The Council directed the Sharjah Health Authority in coordination with all concerned authorities to develop the standards of the health insurance system integrally, in line with international standards to provide the best services to the beneficiaries.

The Council discussed a draft resolution on the sale of real estate units in the Emirate of Sharjah. Abdelaziz Ahmed Shams Al Shamsi, Director General of Real Estate Registration Department briefed the attendance on the resolution.

As part of its agenda, the Council was briefed on the decrees issued by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah.