SEWA showcases Emirate's initiatives in energy sustainability and life quality

Al Leem, reviewed a number of themes and guidelines for future city indicators. The guidelines include sustainability, design, communication, knowledge, also reviewed a number of experiences and initiatives in the Emirate of Sharjah, pointing out that the Authority relies on the drawing and implementation of a future plan in line with the wise leadership in the maintenance of electricity and the consequent reduction of pollution resulting from using raditional means of production.

Al Leem explained that Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority is working to provide a sustainable environment for the infrastructure in line with the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and adopt the highest standards of international sustainability in various projects implemented by the Authority.

He pointed out that the Authority is moving forward through a clear and comprehensive strategic plan to rationalize energy consumption by at least 30% during the next phase and rely on advanced technology and smart applications to achieve sustainable development.