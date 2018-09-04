SDPW organises 7 initiatives on the late Founding Father

Maryam Al Mazmi, Director of the Corporate Communication Centre at SDPW, said that one of the most important initiatives of the department is the one at the headquarters of SDPW . The initiative underscores the continuation of the legacy of the late Founding Father, who remain synonymous with kindness and generosity, embedded upon his people values of solidarity and contribution.

Engineer Fatima Al Khaili of the SDPW’s Building Maintenance Department, said that the fingerprint design was inspired by the founding father to reflects his remarkable deeds.

Maryam Al Mazmi stressed that the SDPW works to promote the generous legacy of the Founding Father that remains alive.