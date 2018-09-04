Dibba Al Hisn Municipal Council inspects educational process in the schools of the city

Dibba Al Hisn Municipal Council confirmed the continuation of its inspection tours and field visits to all schools in the city and provide all means of support for it, as well as its support and sponsorship of various educational activities aimed at which raise the benefits of students.

The Municipal Council praised the efforts of the various departments and bodies concerned, which will support the educational process, appreciating the role of Sharjah Police in this context and its efforts to conduct traffic and ensure students take the necessary measures to ensure their safety throughout the city.