Dibba Al Hisn Municipal Council inspects educational process in the schools of the city

  • Tuesday 04, September 2018 in 11:24 AM
Sharjah24: Based on keenness to strengthen communication with various partners, Dibba Al Hisn Municipal Council started its procedures in following up the educational process in the various schools of the city, and to identify their needs and meet their requirements.
Dibba Al Hisn Municipal Council confirmed the continuation of its inspection tours and field visits to all schools in the city and provide all means of support for it, as well as its support and sponsorship of various educational activities aimed at which raise the benefits of students.
 
The Municipal Council praised the efforts of the various departments and bodies concerned, which will support the educational process, appreciating the role of Sharjah Police in this context and its efforts to conduct traffic and ensure students take the necessary measures to ensure their safety throughout the city.