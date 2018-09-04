Al Mehyan confirmed that the Ministry of Interior and the Emiri Guard in Sharjah have made great efforts in preparing for the new academic year, which was manifested in their spread in all schools, by intensifying the spread of traffic patrols on various roads leading to and near schools, to ensure the safety of traffic for students and to ensure the smooth flow of traffic during the transfer of students to their schools.
Parents Council in Central Region praises the police traffic safety measures
- Tuesday 04, September 2018 in 11:08 AM