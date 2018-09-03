SEDD, Sharjah Youth Council discuss cooperation

  • Monday 03, September 2018 in 11:27 PM
  • Sultan bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, Chairman of SEDD
Sharjah 24: Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, Chairman of Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD), received Nada Abdullah Al Tarifi, Head of Sharjah Youth Council to discuss ways of enhancing cooperation and coordination between both sides as well as formation of youth councils in federal and local institutions under the umbrella of the Ministry of State for Youth Affairs.
SEDD Chairman stressed that the Department’s works translates the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in instilling and investing the values of giving in the youth to achieve the expectations and aspirations of the wise leadership of empowering them and developing their abilities to qualify them to become leaders in the future and to build an integrated generation that is capable of exploring and leading in the future.
 
He said that the methodology adopted by SEDD has been set through the participation of the department’s employees and was founded in accordance with the emirate’s situation and strategic requirements ensuring sustainable development.
 
Nada Al Tarifi said that Sharjah, thanks to its wise leadership, has attached a considerable attention to youth pointing out that institutional youth councils set the best policies and future plans to support youth and promote their scientific and practical skills.