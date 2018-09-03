SEDD, Sharjah Youth Council discuss cooperation

SEDD Chairman stressed that the Department’s works translates the wise vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in instilling and investing the values of giving in the youth to achieve the expectations and aspirations of the wise leadership of empowering them and developing their abilities to qualify them to become leaders in the future and to build an integrated generation that is capable of exploring and leading in the future.

He said that the methodology adopted by SEDD has been set through the participation of the department’s employees and was founded in accordance with the emirate’s situation and strategic requirements ensuring sustainable development.

Nada Al Tarifi said that Sharjah, thanks to its wise leadership, has attached a considerable attention to youth pointing out that institutional youth councils set the best policies and future plans to support youth and promote their scientific and practical skills.