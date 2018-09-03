Hessa Al Hammadi: 2020 medical equipment and Umrah trips for the elderly

  • Monday 03, September 2018 in 10:17 PM
Sharjah 24: The Government of Sharjah Social Services Department (SSSD) organised Monday a press conference to announce “You Are Our Paradise” initiative, at Centro Sharjah Hotel.
Hessa Al Hammadi, General Coordinator of “You Are Our Paradise” Initiative, said that in line with Sharjah’s joining of the Global Network for Age-friendly Cities and consistent with the Year of Zayed, the SSSD has thrived to make its initiatives successful through the support and patronage of its partners in both the private and public sectors.
 
In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Al Hammadi added that 2020 medical equipment will be provided for the elderly affiliated with the department, which include HBP devices, blood glucose monitoring devices and medicine case. An e- competition, a family photo for the elderly to be published on SSSD social media channels to select the most traded photo will also be launched as part of the initiative.