Ministry of Human Resources, Sharjah Police sign MoU on Smart Government Inquiry

  • Monday 03, September 2018 in 4:30 PM
Sharjah 24: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and the General Command of Sharjah Police, have signed a memorandum of understanding, MoU, to cooperate in the exchange of available labour market information through the Smart Government Query system.
The MoU was signed by Mohammed bin Saqr Al Nuaimi, Assistant Under-Secretary for Support Services, Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and Brigadier General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police. 
 
Commenting on this, Mohammed bin Saqr Al Nuaimi said that the signing of this MoU comes within the framework of the Ministry's strategy to ensure the stability of the labour market by strengthening the partnership system between the Ministry and the other government, federal and local entities. 
 
For his part, Bin Amer stressed that the MoU will contribute to strengthening the partnership and cooperation between the two sides in various fields. He has further praised the efforts of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation in achieving the country’s vision.