Ministry of Human Resources, Sharjah Police sign MoU on Smart Government Inquiry

The MoU was signed by Mohammed bin Saqr Al Nuaimi, Assistant Under-Secretary for Support Services, Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and Brigadier General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police.

Commenting on this, Mohammed bin Saqr Al Nuaimi said that the signing of this MoU comes within the framework of the Ministry's strategy to ensure the stability of the labour market by strengthening the partnership system between the Ministry and the other government, federal and local entities.

For his part, Bin Amer stressed that the MoU will contribute to strengthening the partnership and cooperation between the two sides in various fields. He has further praised the efforts of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation in achieving the country’s vision.