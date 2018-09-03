Sharjah Police meet SMC discusses Anti-Psychotropic Substances campaign

During the meeting, the two sides discussed aspects of their joint cooperation in support of the efforts launched during the awareness campaign launched by the Sharjah Police in combating the psychotropic substances by communicating their message to the whole society.

The meeting stressed the support of the Sharjah Media Corporation for all the programs and efforts of the Sharjah Police to raise awareness among the members of the community about these materials and to develop programs aimed at raising awareness and working on the evaluation of behavior through the implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.