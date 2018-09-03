SEWA honours volunteer team, choose Afaf Al Marri Person of the Voluntary Month

  • Monday 03, September 2018 in 2:10 PM
Sharjah24: Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (SEWA) honoured the volunteer team for their efforts during the month of volunteering. The team was organised five initiatives, Her Excellency Afaf Ibrahim Al Marri, Director of the Sharjah Social Services Department and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work, was chosen as the Person of the Voluntary Month.
His Excellency Dr. Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of SEWA, stressed the importance of voluntary work and its positive reflection on individuals and communities through helping others, making society harmonious and cooperative, pointed out that SEWA is working to consolidate the values, principles and foundations of volunteer work, and to attract different segments of society.
 
Al Leem explained that the Authority is working to implement the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, preparing and qualifying human cadres and develop leadership skills and encourage them to volunteer work which contributes to work development areas of the Authority serves the emirate and the country in general and achieve happiness for citizens and residents.