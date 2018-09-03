HRD in Sharjah issues Waffer Programme’s unified cards

In line with the vision of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), the gesture comes as one of the service initiatives aimed at upgrading the services provided by the companies cooperating with the Waffer Programme.

Commenting on the event, Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem, Chairman of Sharjah Human Resources Directorate (SHRD), said that under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, the Directorate seeks to provide the best services to its government employees, in line with its strategic plan aiming at creating a more positive work environment.