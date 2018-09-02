SEDD, Saif Business Service Centre sign MoU

The agreement was signed by Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman and Sultan Faisal Misshal Al Odwan, the owner of the license, in the presence of a number of SEDD officials.

In his remarks on the signing, Al Suwaidi said that the agreement complements SEDD’s plans and efforts to ease procedures for investors to benefit from the e- services the department delivers in light of its 100% digital transformation, an important step that contributes to enhancing the role of the private sector and actuating its cooperation with the public sector.

Al Suwaidi added that SEDD will organise a package of programmes and training courses for the Centre's staff and conduct periodic visits to review the efficiency of the Centre. Several workshops will also be held to exchange information concerning any updates on commercial registering and licensing procedures.

Al Suwaidi pointed out that the agreement is one of SEDD’s ongoing efforts to diversify its services. It is worth mentioning that the number of service centres at which SEDD’s services are offered has reached 11.