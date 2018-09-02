Kalba Municipal Council praises Sharjah Ruler’s grants

During the meeting, Kalba Municipal Council has lauded the generous grants of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for all the citizens and residents in the emirate of Sharjah,; congratulating His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah on the UAE’s winning of the International Astronomical Union, IAU, represented by the Sharjah Centre for Space and Astronomy.

This came during the Council’s first meeting, which was chaired by Mohammed Abdullah Al Za’abi, chairman of Kalba Municipal Council, in the presence of several other members and dignitaries.