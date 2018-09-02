Kalba Municipal Council praises Sharjah Ruler’s grants

  • Sunday 02, September 2018 in 4:48 PM
Sharjah 24: In the implementation of the Emiri Decree No. (39) of 2018, issued by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, on inviting the Municipal Councils to convene for their first ordinary session of their fourteenth legislative term, Kalba Municipal Council held on Sunday its first meeting at its headquarters.
During the meeting, Kalba Municipal Council has lauded the generous grants of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for all the citizens and residents in the emirate of Sharjah,; congratulating His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah on the UAE’s winning of the International Astronomical Union, IAU, represented by the Sharjah Centre for Space and Astronomy.
 
This came during the Council’s first meeting, which was chaired by Mohammed Abdullah Al Za’abi, chairman of Kalba Municipal Council, in the presence of several other members and dignitaries. 