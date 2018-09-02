Sharjah Ruler receives new UoS faculty

His Highness also stressed his keenness to provide students with the proper academic and learning environment to enhance their research and distinction capabilities, urging the University’s management, represented by its director and members of the administrative and teaching faculty, to trace the steps of world leading institutions to include the latest technological methods in the UoS curricula.

His Highness’ words came while receiving, Sunday, the new faculty members who joined the university, at His Highness’ office at the University campus, in the presence of Prof. Hamid M.K. Al Naimiy, Chancellor of UoS, members of the Board of Trustees, deputies and members of the administrative and teaching bodies.

Welcoming the new faculty members, His Highness wished them success pointing to UoS efforts and its unremitting endeavour to upgrade and promote its programmes and offer all needed means to scientific and educational bodies to ensure worthwhile teaching –learning process.

His Highness said that the University will provide all support and cooperation to its teaching staff so that they carry out their role and high educational mission properly and effectively, noting the prestigious rank the University has reached.

Highlighting the new buildings being added to the university premises, His Highness unveiled new plans, programmes and projects that will soon see light including the air-conditioned corridors connecting the University’s different corridors allowing students to move comfortably and easily from one college to another.

His Highness also pointed to the new students’ forum project, an exteriorly and interiorly beautiful architectural masterpiece that will provide all possible means of comfort for the students by providing them with an appropriate studying atmosphere. The 24- hour opened forum will be equipped with all necessary services, His Highness said.

His Highness continued to unveil underground car park project to be implemented next summer to provide administrative staff, teachers and students easy access to the university with the still -needed remote car parks, which His Highness said, will serve the university’s future expansions.

Underscoring the importance of extracurricular activities, His Highness directed the University management to give more attention to these activities, saying that there are scholarships assigned for top performing students in the various social, sporting and cultural activities. He added that there are other valuable prizes allotted to other literary – related issues.

Highlighting the importance of developing and honing students’ skills in scientific research, His Highness said that the university library, which closes at 10 pm, should be open round the clock, as the university is in the process of promoting scientific research in which case the library will be crowded all day and night.

In the same context, His Highness directed that students be encouraged and taught methods and basics of scientific research since the basic learning stages so that they have a good idea about scientific research when they finish high school and go up to university.

Concluding his speech, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah emphasised the importance of following up and adopting the latest methods of education in the light of the new advancement in technology and science.