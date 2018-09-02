Khorfakkan Municipal Council congratulates Sharjah Ruler’s on winning IAU membership

In the implementation of the Emiri Decree No. (39) of 2018, issued by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, on inviting the Municipal Councils to convene for their first ordinary session of their fourteenth legislative term, the Council held first meeting on Sunday morning at its headquarters, under the chairmanship of Dr. Rashed Khamis Al Naqbi, Chairman of Khorfakkan Municipal Council.

During the meeting, Dr. Rashed Khamis Al Naqbi has praised the considerable efforts of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, aiming to support the UAE’s winning of the International Astronomical Union, IAU, as an active member of the second category represented by the Sharjah Centre for Space and Astronomy, at the General Assembly of the International Astronomical Union.

During the meeting, the Council has also reviewed a number of issues on its agenda concerning the Emirate's various affairs, in line with the directives of the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council Ruler of Sharjah, to provide various elements needed for achieving success and excellence.