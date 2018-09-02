Dibba Al-Hisn Municipal Council lauds Sharjah Ruler’s generous grants

In the implementation of the Emiri Decree No. (39) of 2018, issued by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, on inviting the Municipal Councils to convene for their first ordinary session of their fourteenth legislative term, Dibba Al-Hisn Municipal Council held on Sunday its first meeting at its headquarters.

Ahmed Mohammed bin Jamoh, the Chairman of Dibba Al-Hisn Municipal Council chaired the meeting, in the presence of a number of dignitaries and the Council’s members.

During the meeting, Ahmed Mohammed bin Jamoh has further praised the efforts of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, in supporting education issues, as well as His Highness’s directives to provide health insurance for the police officers in the emirate.

Following the ratification of the minutes of the previous session, the Council reviewed a number of issues on its agenda concerning the Emirate's various affairs, in line with the wise vision and directives of Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council Ruler of Sharjah.