SEDD signs agreement with “Saif” Business Services Center

The agreement provides e-services for business centers and SEDD e-services for the customers outside the Department's branches such as initial approval, commercial name preservation, renewal of the license, updating the license holder's data, and booking the date of the technical evaluation. It is worth mentioning that the agreement comes within SEDD’s concerns to facilitate business activities, enhance channels of communication with customers, and provide time for businessmen and investors to carry out their transactions with ease.

The agreement was signed by His Excellency Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman, and Sultan Faisal Mishal Al Odwan, Licensing Director at Al Saada Business Services Center. The signing ceremony was also attended by a number of officials from the Department of Economic Development.

His Excellency SEDD Chairman stated that the service centers are strategic partners of the Department which provide a range of procedures and services that are considered a key priority in the conduct of business activities.

Moreover, the Chairman added that SEDD seeks continuously to enhance excellence in the provision of electronic services with various private sectors. He illustrated that the Department will also collaborate with the service centers to come up with the best solutions and innovative mechanisms for speed and accuracy. In addition, he pointed out that the agreement is one of the ongoing efforts to diversify the services provided by the Department.