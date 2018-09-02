Sharjah Municipal holds its first meeting for the 14th legislative term

The Chairman began the meeting with a speech in which he praised the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, for their continues supports, which is an approach to the consideration of issues of people and society.

Al Muhairi also declared the developments of the Municipal Council, which aims to raise the level of the public services by coordinating with a different departments and governmental bodies.

At the end of the meeting, Al Muhairi thanked all the committees of the Council for their efforts on the 13th legislative term, and called them to intensify their efforts and to coordinate with the concerned bodies to expedite the implementation of the directives of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah.