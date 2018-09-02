Al Dhaid Municipal Council held its first meeting from 14th legislative term

Bin Huaiden started the meeting thanked His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for renewing confidence to the Municipal Council, and to Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council for his continued support for the Council.

Bin Huaiden announced the work commencement of the Al Dhaid Municipal Council for a new annual chapter, referring to the outline of the Council's work plan based on the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, which contribute to work development of the Municipal Council and work to raise the level of services provided to the public through continuous communication with the people.