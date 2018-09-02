Al Hamriyah Municipal praises directives of Sharjah Ruler on the 14th legislative term

At the beginning of the meeting, which was held on Sunday at Al Hamriyah Municipality, in the implementation of the Emiri Decree, issued by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, No. 39 of 2018, on inviting the Municipal Councils to convene for their first ordinary session of their fourteenth legislative term, Al Hamriyah Municipal congratulated His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah on UAE’s win of an active member of the second category of the International Astronomical Union, IAU, represented by the Sharjah Centre for Space and Astronomy at the University of Sharjah.

During the meeting, an explanation was given about the various activities and initiatives of the municipality during the previous period according to the Al Hamriyah Municipality’s plans.

After the meeting, the council members visited Al Hamriyah School and met the members of the administrative; teaching staff, and students to congratulate them on the new academic year.