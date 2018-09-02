First day for schools free of accidents: Sharjah Police

According to Lt. Col. Mohammed Rahma Al Ghazal, Head of the Operations Department at Sharjah Police, the Central Operations Room received (2063) phone calls during the morning through emergency number 999, while 189 received emergency calls on 901, Contains general inquiries.

The Sharjah Police praised the positive response of drivers and school bus drivers with its instructions to abide by the laws of the speed, and reduce speed near schools and sit students under the age of 10 in the rear seats of the vehicle, also use the seat belt to ensure safety.