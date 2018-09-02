SGG members learns the Art of Storytelling

Launched on 25 August 2018 and will continue until the end of this year, at SGG’s Reading Club, the workshop comprised of 16 Brownies (girls aged 7-11 years) and included two training sessions on storytelling and home libraries.

The workshop comes in line with the bilateral cooperation and mutual efforts between entities dedicated to the development of children’s skills and the SGG. The Knowledge without Borders initiative (KwB) presented a selection of tailor-made books that aim to provide the participants with an array of practical and useful information through storytelling.

The first session was conducted (supervised) by Emirati author Mariam Al Qasimi, who educated the girls on storytelling techniques. It was followed by a brainstorming session that aimed to enhance the participants’ perception and ignite their imagination, stimulating them to think of ideas and characters, as well as write stories.

The second session, which concluded on 1 September 2018, included many mental activities that nurtured the young girls’ experiences. The session educated the participants on the right methods of establishing their home libraries.

Shaikha Al Shamsi, Manager of SGG said: “The focus of SGG’s strategy is on providing brownies and guides with various knowledge sources and experiences, which will have a positive impact on their lifestyle and awareness. We do this by organizing workshops, summer camps, as well as educational and artistic programs. This workshop aims to highlight the importance of reading, stimulate girls’ potentials, allowing them to learn more about the different storytelling and narrative techniques, and how to establish their own libraries”.

“We are partnering with other establishments to instil in our members, values of the Emirati society including cooperation and team work. I would like to thank ‘KwB’ initiative for their support through providing a collection of books that brought many benefits for the participants”, she added.

Sharjah Girl Guides offers an array of educational and training programs and entertaining activities for its associate members. The organization aims to inspire and nurture future generations to become active citizens and provide them with a platform that empowers them to become future leaders.