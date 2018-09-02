SDPW completes Al Rahmaniyah District Council at a cost of AED 6 million

Eng. Ali Bin Shaheen Al Suwaidi, Chairman of SDPW, said that this project serves the citizens and enhances the level of services offered by the Department of Suburb and Rural Affairs to meet the needs of the population as centers of communication between members of society and officials.

Al Rahmaniyah District Council building an area of 5000 square meters and the area of the building is 1000 square meters, decorative walls were constructed for the council along a length of 256 meters and the establishment of 15 parking spaces with the service extension, guardroom and service rooms.

In addition, the Department is keen to build a number of councils’ building across the Emirate of Sharjah.