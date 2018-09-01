ACP, Sharjah Youth and Sajaya discuss cooperation

He pointed out that the meeting reviewed joint work of these institutions to benefit from their copious experiences, especially in relation to the organisation of the Youth Shura Council founded by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to express the aspirations and issues of Sharjah young people.

The meeting was attended by Sheikha Aisha Khaled Al Qasimi, Director of Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah and other officials.

Al Barout briefed the audience on the various stages of establishing the ACP to achieve the desire of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah to open the headquarters of the Parliament and complete all necessary steps for its establishment.

During the meeting, Sheikha Aisha bint Khalid Al Qasimi presented a brief description of Sajaya's work including preparing a generation of leaders who are capable of meeting the challenges of life. Other related topic were also addressed at the meeting.