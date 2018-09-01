ACP, Sharjah Youth and Sajaya discuss cooperation

  • Part of the meeting
Sharjah 24: Ayman Othman Al Barout, Secretary General of the Arab Children's Parliament (ACP) discussed the joint cooperation and coordination with the Sharjah Youth and Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah, subsidiaries of the Rubu’ Qarn for Creating Future Leaders and Innovators, to coordinate the joint efforts for preparations of the mechanisms of the ACP’s action and enhance mutual cooperation.
He pointed out that the meeting reviewed joint work of these institutions to benefit from their copious experiences, especially in relation to the organisation of the Youth Shura Council founded by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to express the aspirations and issues of Sharjah young people.
 
The meeting was attended by Sheikha Aisha Khaled Al Qasimi, Director of Sajaya Young Ladies of Sharjah and other officials.
 
Al Barout briefed the audience on the various stages of establishing the ACP to achieve the desire of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah to open the headquarters of the Parliament and complete all necessary steps for its establishment.
 
 During the meeting, Sheikha Aisha bint Khalid Al Qasimi presented a brief description of Sajaya's work including preparing a generation of leaders who are capable of meeting the challenges of life. Other related topic were also addressed at the meeting.