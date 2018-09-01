SM welcomes new scholastic year with ‘Back to School’ activities

Coinciding with the launch of the marathon of the new academic year, the events, kicked off Friday, continue at Al Nasiriyah Park Hall until the second week of the start of the study, with the participation of parents to prepare their children for quickly getting involved in the educational process.

Dr. Thabet Al Tarifi, Director General of Sharjah Municipality said that the Municipality has prepared an integrated programme that is rich in many child-oriented educational and recreational activities under the theme "Back to School" in a number of venues with the purpose of motivating children to work harder, instil in them values of commitment and discipline, and please them with gifts and school needs, as well as rid them of the feelings of fear that usually young children experience at the beginning of the school year.