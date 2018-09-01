SEC, private schools representative enhance cooperation

During the meeting, Mohammed Al Mulla, Director of the Education Department at the Sharjah Education Council, delivered a welcoming speech in which he emphasised education as the cornerstone of community building.

He addressed many aspects of developing the educational process in private schools in translation of the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who stressed the need to upgrade the education system, reviewing and hailing the efforts of the Ministry of Education as a key partner in bringing about a qualitative leap in the educational system structure.

He explained that the aim of the meeting is to strengthen the partnership between the Council and the private schools sector and owners. He addressed the challenges and providing the best educational opportunities for the students, stressing the importance of holding such a meeting periodically to support and overcome all obstacles facing private schools to ensure achieving their objectives.

Al Mulla also briefed the audience on the organisational structure of the council, its vision and strategic objectives, and reviewed with the attendees the official channels of communication that the private schools in the emirate have to deal with in all correspondence, praising the support and cooperation of the schools.

He underlined the necessity of cooperation between all components of the educational process, assuring them of the Council’s help in conducting the educational process without compromising the general objectives. He underscored the importance of strengthening partnerships and employing them in order to ensure serving the educational process and achieving the common goals.