SCI distributes 9,000 school bags to needy school children

Asaad Al Zarouni, Head of the Internal Assistance Department at SCI, said that the SCI is distributing school bags and stationery to a number of students from needy families enrolled in the records of SCI. They distributed the school bags at the headquarters of the association and its branches in the Emirate before the beginning of the academic year.

He pointed out that the SCI has allocated a "Shop of Good" at its headquarters in Sharjah where school bags and stationery are sold at nominal prices, for those on the SCI lists, specifically those who need more than what was distributed.

Al Zarouni thanked the benefactors who support the SCI in all its projects. The effects of their "white hands" are reflected in more than one location, a place and a task. These hands have been clearly marked in many places for those who are in need, and have an active role in spreading the culture of charity and humanitarian work, he said.