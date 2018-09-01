An international delegation reviews SEWA’s creative initiatives

The visit was organised by a Scottish company specialised in creative thinking, which chose the Authority as one of the best performing departments in the region.

Dr. Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority explained that the Authority implements programmes to develop the abilities of the individuals to keep on advancing and improving effectively.

He stressed that the Authority is keen to provide an attractive and encouraging work environment for creativity and innovation, and discover innovators to develop their skills and encourage them to implement their ideas and creative and innovative proposals.

He pointed out that the Authority is taking steady steps towards adopting modern and advanced methods in various fields, saying that SEWA has launched more than 30 innovative initiatives to develop the skills of employees and unleash their creative potential.

During the visit, Dr. Al Leem reviewed with the visiting delegation a number of projects and programmes implemented by the Authority, which resulted in the development of the work system translating the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah aiming to achieve excellence and reliance on innovation in the provision of government services.