17 –member gang of thieves busted in Sharjah

Lt. Colonel Mohammed Al Shamsi, Head of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Sharjah Police said that Al Sajaa Comprehensive Police Station received a theft report from an owner of a store in the area saying that unknown persons attempted to steal the store and attacked the guard on duty. He added that the thieves stole two mobile phones and a sum of money belonging to the guard.

The police immediately formed a team, which managed to identify and arrest the 17 – member gang after setting up a masterly trap.

After interrogation, the thieves confessed to their crime. They were referred to the Sharjah Public Prosecution for further investigation.

Col. Ibrahim Al Ajel, Director of Sharjah Criminal Investigation Department commended the CID efforts in deciphering the crimes and the speed of apprehending the criminals. He also stressed the police’s continued efforts to eliminate all negative phenomena and reduce theft crimes committed by violators of entry and residency laws. He urged owners of buildings and facilities under construction to take best and highly secured measures to protect their buildings and construction sites.