Col. Bin Harmoul visits Sharjah Police platform for rectifying foreigners’ legal status

Col. Bin Harmoul followed up the run of procedures as part of the amnesty dubbed “Protect Yourself via Rectifying Your Status” announced by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (FAIC) in Sharjah.

The visit comes in line with the Sharjah Police General Command’s strategy, which stems from the Ministry of Interior’s strategy aiming to enhance customer’s satisfaction with services delivered.

Col. Bin Harmoul commended the efforts being exerted to rectify the legal status of foreign violators of the country’s residency laws translating the policy of the UAE government.