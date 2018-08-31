Parents Council in Central Region approves 2018-2019 scholastic agenda

  • Friday 31, August 2018 in 3:16 PM
  • Rashed Al Mehyan chairs Parents Council in Central Region
Sharjah 24: Rashed Abdullah Al Mehyan, Chairman of the Parents Council in Central Region highlighted the importance of educational initiatives, events and activities in enriching the learning process and encouraging students to obtain good educational achievements as well as be more innovative.
This came while Al Mehyan chaired the first meeting of the 2018-2019 academic year during which the members approved the scholastic agenda, discussed education-related topics and reviewed the Council’s budget for 2017-2018.
 
Praising the relentless efforts and support for the educational process by the UAE leadership, Al Mehyan congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members of the Union the Rulers of the emirates on the beginning of the new academic year. 
 
The Council wished all those involved in the educational process a successful academic year and continued achievements.