Sharjah Police launches vehicle theft prevention campaign

  Thursday 30, August 2018
Sharjah 24: In line with its keenness to maintain the security and safety of the society and to prevent thefts of valuables from cars, the General Command of the Sharjah Police, represented by the Criminal Investigation Department, and the Media and Public Relations, on Thursday launched an awareness campaign titled "Be cautious to be secure".
The campaign comes as part of the strategic objective of the Ministry of Interior in enhancing security and safety.
 
As part of the campaign, the campaign provided various preventive measures that must be followed to protect the vehicles from theft. 
 
Sharjah police continues providing such initiatives and campaigns that aware the public. To prevent thefts, valuables and cash should be kept in safe places and the vehicle should be parked safely, especially when the owners travel out of the country for long periods. 