The meeting discussed the latest arrangements and preparations made and implemented on the roads of the Emirate of Sharjah, also the roads and amendments to some of the entrances and exits in order to ensure smooth traffic during the peak period morning and evening as the approach of the start of the new school year.

The committee will conduct a field tour to ensure that all roads are ready to receive the development notes by the public on the communication channels of Sharjah Police and SRTA.