SEWA, Mashreq Bank discuss development of electronic payment systems

During the meeting, His Excellency Al Leem stressed that the Authority is keen to meet the needs of its customers through conducting the customer satisfaction survey, highlighting SEWA’s efforts and initiatives aimed at transforming all the services it offers into smart services.

“Achieving the highest and best international quality standards, the Authority is constantly keen to meet the needs and requirements of its customers,” he further stressed.

The new E-services offer the ability to complete transactions anywhere and anytime and to take advantage of other features to complete transactions in the fastest, most convenient and safe way.

Reviewing the projects and future plans, the two sides further discussed strengthening cooperation and the strategic partnership in relation to infrastructure projects, services development, adopting the best initiatives, and providing smart solutions.

For his part, Ahmed Abdelaal has expressed his keenness to cooperate with the Authority in its future projects and provide them with the best services and smart solutions to meet their requirements during the coming period.