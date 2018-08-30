Sultan Al Qasimi issues Decree - Law on organising SPAA

The new Decree - Law stipulates that the SPAA enjoy the legal personality and the full legal capacity necessary to achieve its objectives. The Academy shall also enjoy financial and administrative independence owned by the Government of the Emirate of Sharjah.

The new Academy aims to provide academic programs at the levels of bachelor's, masters and PhD with professional and training programs for all ages in the fields of performing arts, also strengthen scientific links and exchange of experiences and information with local and international institutions.

According to the Decree - Law, Arabic and English languages are the academic languages as a required by the programs and courses.

Pursuant to the Decree - Law , the Academy shall have a Chairman assume the general supervision of the Academy. It shall establish the general policy of the Institute and its project programs, supervise its implementation and any other tasks assigned by His Highness Ruler of Sharjah.

The term of membership will be three years starting from the date of its first meeting, and may be extended for a similar period or periods. The board should fulfil its roles at the end of its term until a new Board is appointed.

The Academy shall have an annual budget; its fiscal year shall begin from the first of January and end on the end of December of each year. The first fiscal year of the Department shall commence from the date of issuance of this Resolution and end on the 31st of December of the same year.

The Academy's funds shall be deemed as public funds and exempted from all local government taxes and fees, in all its forms and types, excluding consumer fees.

The Sharjah Consultative Council shall be notified of this Decree - Law immediately after its convening.

The Decree - Law shall be effective from the date of its issuance, and shall be published in the Official Gazette.