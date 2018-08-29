Sharjah Summer Promotions 2018 is met with enthusiasm as the school season approaches

The Shopping Malls Sector Business Group, which falls under the umbrella of Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, praised the continuous success achieved by Sharjah Summer Promotions 2018, which was launched on August 1 and will continue its activities until September 16. The group expects that the mega event will be met with continued enthusiasm from the public during the next 2 weeks and that it will achieve more positive returns for the shopping malls sector.

Hanaa Hamoud Al Suwaidi, Head of the Festival and Exhibitions Department at the SCCI, said: “The Sharjah Summer Promotions has entered into its fifth week amidst enthusiasm from the community, who continue to enjoy its vast array of different activities, which include promotional campaigns and raffle draw during the last two weeks of the mega event.”

Hamad Al Lawati, Head of the Shopping Malls Sector Business Group at the chamber, stated that the Shopping Malls sector expects the emirate’s retail activity to be energized for the second time during the season. He added that this represents a continuation of the success of the “Grand Summer Discounts” campaign, which was held for three days before Eid Al Adha and offered shoppers promotions and discounts up to 80% off on a large variety of products and famous brands.

Al Lawati remarked that the emirate’s shopping malls and retail stores are finalizing preparations to receive a large number of shoppers and visitors, as the school season approaches in September. He added that the participating shopping malls and retail stores, which includes more than 2000 stores in Sharjah, will offer a variety of products and discounts for all of the public’s schooling needs. He also expressed the thanks and gratitude of the Shopping Malls Sector Business Group to the chamber for their support in offering various facilities and initiatives to ensure the continued success of the Shopping Malls sector.

The Sharjah Summer Promotions is held under the umbrella of “Sharjah Summer Festival”, which will be organised for the second time in a row by the Sharjah Commerce & Tourism Development Authority. The Sharjah Summer Promotions is considered one of the important events that the SCCI organises every year, and it contains a variety of unique activities that help to energize the emirate’s shopping, tourism and hotel sectors. The Mega Event is also a chance to promote the unique business environment of the emirate and the vast investment opportunities that are available in various economic sectors of Sharjah.