HRD introduces Waffer Programme’s new companies

The exhibition was inaugurated by Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem, Member of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), Chairman of Sharjah HRD, in the presence of a number of officials and employees of the Department.

A number of companies participated in the exhibition, and reviewed their various services to the employees, explained the percentages of discounts offered to the beneficiaries of the program, and how to benefit from discounts to enhance the idea of savings and budget management of the employee.

The exhibition comes in line with Waffer’s 2018 plan to enable the employees to learn about the benefits offered by Waffer, and to acquaint themselves with the services that can be obtained through it, as well as learn about the new companies and institutions that participate, and the offers provided.

Through these initiatives, the HRD seeks to raise the level of the participants in the program which leads in improving the elements in the system of the economic development.