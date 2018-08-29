City Sightseeing Sharjah takes us on a journey through the charms of the smiling emirate

By night, all these wonders of the smiling emirate can be enjoyed by tourists and residents by hopping on to a big red ‘City Sightseeing Sharjah’ tour bus, an excursion service launched by Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) in 2012 in collaboration with City Sightseeing Worldwide.

The Night Tour (blue line) is a 60-minute journey from Sharjah's Central Souq, one of Sharjah's premier architectural landmarks. It takes passengers through the fascinating attractions of the emirate while it glitters under the night sky, as the bus drives past thousands of palm trees along Sharjah’s iconic Corniche Street illuminated by buildings on both sides.

On-board passengers of the tour bus also have the option of immersing in the sights of Khalid Lagoon and Al Majaz Waterfront sporting a mesmerising musical fountain, which dances to the tunes of some of the most famous classical world music tracks.

Visitors can hop off at this designated halt point during their tour, and spend a delightful day at leisure and F&B spots, which include cafés and restaurants specialising in Arabic and international cuisine. In addition to gorgeous views, Al Majaz Waterfront also offers fully equipped and safe play areas for children.

The bus then passes through the Al Majaz Amphitheatre; a magnificent Roman-inspired edifice built on Al Majaz island and decorated with colorful lights, and goes past government buildings and Islamic architectural masterpieces adjacent to the historic Khalid port.

The tour takes visitors to Al Khan beach, where they learn about the challenges faced by ancestors who lived in what was once an ancient coastal settlement on the Al Khan beach and built their homes from sea rocks, palm fronds and other natural materials that were readily available.

The Sharjah Aquarium is also on the tour’s itinerary, which takes one on an exciting exploration of maritime creatures, local fish, and other sea treasures that make up the UAE’s marine ecosystem. The aquarium also features relics of ships built by the ancient inhabitants at the Maritime Museum.

The bus eventually takes a sharp turn into modernity, guiding those onboard to Al Qasba, Sharjah's premiere tourist, family and leisure destination. Here, visitors can enjoy a relaxing ‘Abra’ (wooden boat) ride under the stars along Al Qasba’s Venice-inspired canal on Al Khan Lake offering breathtaking views and water reflections of the stunning surroundings on either side.