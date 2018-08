Commenting on this, Mona Abdel Karim Al Yafie, Director of Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services (SCHS), confirmed that the SCHS has completed all the preparation of courses, workshops and procedures related to the plan of the year in different sections and branches.

Mona Abdel Karim Al Yafie has also stressed on the SCHS’s keenness to develop the skills of its employees to improve the level of services provided to persons with disabilities, to keep abreast of the latest developments.