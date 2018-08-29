Bin Jarsh: The wise leadership has opened a new horizons for Emirati women

Bin Jarsh added that the occasion of Emirati Women's Day is a result of the achievements that was made by women since the era of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, UAE's Founding Father, which opened for the women a wide horizons to be a key partner with men in a various fields of national action, and continued until today.

On the occasion of Emirati Women's Day, Bin Jarsh praised the efforts of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Mother of the Emirates, for her significant role in empowering the Emirati women and enabling them to work in a different fields.