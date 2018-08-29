SEDD, Al Qasimia University sign MoU

Also, the MOU calls the two parties to promote cooperation through conducting economic studies and consultations that contribute to the development of the economy in Sharjah and exchanging consultations, technical assistance, support and institutional development in the fields of knowledge in general and human and economic development in particular. Besides, it states the collaboration in organising conferences, workshops and specialized seminars that discuss and review the latest developments and best practices in areas of common interest.

The MOU was signed by His Excellency Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, SEDD Chairman, and His Excellency Dr. Rashad Salem, Vice Chancellor of Al Qasimia University. SEDD Chairman said that the MOU serves the strategic objectives of the Department, which aims to establish strong partnerships with the concerned institutions to work on developing the level of performance and to consolidate the concept of partnership as well as its crucial role in the institutional work. It should be noted that the MOU helps in supporting the Department’s that aims to activating and enhancing the goals of the two parties in the in matters related to economic development.

On the other hand, Dr. Rashad Salem, stressed that the MOU with SEDD will help in supporting Sharjah economy and the economic development process too. He also clarified that it will help in promoting the mutual work between the two sides in a way that will enrich aspects of research and studies and in order to serve the economic sector in terms of preparing scientific materials in all aspects of the economic system.

Likely, Dr. Rashad Salem stated that research and scientific cooperation is one of the most important aspects that Al Qasimia University seeks to offer its expertise in this field as a pioneering scientific institution in the Emirate of Sharjah, in addition to expanding cooperation with the authorities in order to promote and develop researches and programs.

It should be noted that the two parties will have an effective and positive impact on the researches and studies carried out by the Department in the field of economic development and to achieve the ambition of the emirate of Sharjah for a more sustainable future for present and future generations.