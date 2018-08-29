Mohammed bin Huaiden: Emirati women succeeded in performing their role efficiently

Dr. Mohammed Abdullah bin Huaiden said that the Emirati women follow the approach of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan (May God Rest His Soul in Peace), and in alignment of the wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, in enhancing Emirati Women’s empowerment.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr. Mohammed Abdullah bin Huaiden has further praised the role of the Emirati Women, lauding their achievements in all areas and at various sectors.