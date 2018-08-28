Hana Al Suwaidi: Emirati women live their golden age

Themed "Women on the Course of Zayed", the occasion also coincides with the ‘Year of Zayed’ to underscore the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan’s role in empowering women, enhancing their status and recognising their efforts and excellence.

She added that the incessant and full support of the wise leadership of women has always been tremendous in all areas, because our leadership realises the importance and the status of women, their efforts and potentials. Building on this, the leadership was keen on the need to teach women, grant them their full rights, ensure their participation in public life, and provide them with the proper environment that helps them make balance between work and family life.

“ Today, we see women in all positions as ministers, lawyers, doctors, engineers, directors, journalists and member of the National Council, activists in legislative and executive institutions, achieving large successes in all positions they assumed," Al Suwaidi continued.

She concluded that Emirati women today live their golden age, and they are a source of pride and glory in view of their achievements and successes.